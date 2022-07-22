Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

