Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

SYY opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

