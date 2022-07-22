Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 523.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.71.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $249.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

