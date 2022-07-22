Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $156,123,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 155,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMS opened at $101.81 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

