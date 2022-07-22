Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 152.2% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

