Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 341 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile



The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

