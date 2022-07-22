Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,277,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.62.

CL stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.