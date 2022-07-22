BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 112,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,067,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter worth $103,144,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.