Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) CEO Jerry J. Baack Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $69,322.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,642 shares in the company, valued at $19,878,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWBBP opened at $23.75 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

