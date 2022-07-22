Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

NYSE MNRL opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,275 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

