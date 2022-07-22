Brokerages Set Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target at $220.00

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($232.32) to €210.00 ($212.12) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

