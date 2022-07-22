Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alcoa Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

AA stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Alcoa by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 91,201 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

