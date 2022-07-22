Brokers Issue Forecasts for ITOCHU Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ITOCHU in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 4.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
