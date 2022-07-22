Brokers Set Expectations for Full House Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Full House Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.94. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 97,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,583 shares of company stock valued at $424,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Stories

