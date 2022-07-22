Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 189.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 141.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.