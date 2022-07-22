Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.8 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

Brown & Brown Cuts Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 in the last three months. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

