BTU Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded down 65.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.42 or 1.00003998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

