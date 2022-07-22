Bunicorn (BUNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87,805.24

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $87,805.24 and $44,483.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015850 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032372 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
