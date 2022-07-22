Bytecoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.43 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $23,615.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00658495 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

