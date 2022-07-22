CACHE Gold (CGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $4.36 million and $28,897.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $55.19 or 0.00239638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,020.07 or 0.99962321 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006864 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003930 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
CACHE Gold Profile
CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold.
CACHE Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
