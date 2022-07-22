Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells $7,753,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $5,948,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $7,679,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

