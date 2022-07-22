Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Caesarstone Trading Down 1.3 %

CSTE opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $321.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

