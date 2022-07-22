Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Caesarstone Trading Down 1.3 %
CSTE opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $321.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.