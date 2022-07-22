Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 37,554 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 72,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 10.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

