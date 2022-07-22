Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $249.09 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

