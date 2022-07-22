Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

