Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

ORLY opened at $685.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $632.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.