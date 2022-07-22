Calamos Advisors LLC Has $30.76 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $434.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.20. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

