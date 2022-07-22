Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $252.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.85 and its 200 day moving average is $248.21.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

