Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 17,514 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $114.27 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

