Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,421 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $19,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after acquiring an additional 398,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,847 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after acquiring an additional 170,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

