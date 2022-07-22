Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $21.46 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,455,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 232.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $171.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.