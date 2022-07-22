Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

