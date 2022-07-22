Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

SHW opened at $256.59 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

