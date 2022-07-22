Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $180.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

