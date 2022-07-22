Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $86.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.