Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,788 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,788 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,592,000 after buying an additional 2,300,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,615,000 after buying an additional 1,594,730 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

