Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 760 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Quanta Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $709,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.94 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

