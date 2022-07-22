Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $952,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

SPGI opened at $361.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.29 and a 200-day moving average of $377.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

