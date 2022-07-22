Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group to C$27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.20.

Canada Goose Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE GOOS opened at C$25.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$21.75 and a twelve month high of C$67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.85.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

