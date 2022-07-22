Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BioVie Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. BioVie has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.24. Research analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

BioVie Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioVie Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

