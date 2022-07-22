Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 918 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 85.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 122.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

