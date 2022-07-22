Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 538 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $815.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $857.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

