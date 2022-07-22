Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 399.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

