Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 36,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 79,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 102,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.