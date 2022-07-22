Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $400.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.43 and its 200-day moving average is $424.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.