Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.

DHR stock opened at $279.23 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $203.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.74 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

