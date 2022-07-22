Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

