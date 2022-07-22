Capital One Financial Comments on Halliburton’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

