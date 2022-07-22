Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $6.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.82. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $30.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 3.56.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

