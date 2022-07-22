Cardano (ADA) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.85 billion and $923.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00107925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00031251 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00242540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00041442 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

